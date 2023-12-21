Funding to electrify everything - and more - under latest ARENA program

Federal government money to help regional industries de-carbonise on their way to a net-zero future have opened ahead of the holiday break.
The $40m pool of money in the National Industrial Transformation Program is now open for expressions of interest from existing or planned enterprises including agriculture, looking to reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions.
"With industry accounting for approximately 44 per cent of Australian emissions, we need to target sectors such as agriculture, water, mining and manufacturing to assist them progress towards net zero," says Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) CEO Darren Miller.
"The National Industrial Transformation Program will expand the type of applications that can be received."
A prior announcement of $400m as part of the industrial transformation scheme targets big emitters in energy, mining and manufacturing, but not agricultural, forestry, private vehicle transport or residential sectors.
