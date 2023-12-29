The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Trade gains, biosecurity pain and buyback strain: Looking back on 2023

December 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incursion of Varroa mite into NSW is the worst nightmare of the honey bee sector. Picture supplied
The incursion of Varroa mite into NSW is the worst nightmare of the honey bee sector. Picture supplied

As I've travelled around the country over the past year, I've seen there's a lot to look forward to for agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.