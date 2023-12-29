Trade gains, biosecurity pain and buyback strain: Looking back on 2023

As I've travelled around the country over the past year, I've seen there's a lot to look forward to for agriculture.
But on the other side of the coin, there are challenges we need to be aware of and realities we need to not only accept, but embrace, in order to keep moving forward.
It's been another big year for the industry, albeit different to the past few years, marked by drought recovery, bushfire, floods, massive national crop yields and record livestock prices.
In 2023, the rain stopped coming in many areas and an El Nino event finally declared in September.
Crops didn't meet expectations in some areas and livestock prices fell. It's all cyclical, of course - nothing we haven't seen before but that doesn't make it any easier.
Widespread rain has in fact eased some of these concerns, but the outlook for a drier 2024 remains and we must be ready for that.
There was welcome news on the trade front as tensions with China eased. Significant tariffs - in place for a number of years - on the likes of barley and wine were removed.
China also announced the reinstatement of export approvals for several Australian meat export processors that were suspended during the pandemic.
A long-awaited free trade agreement with the European Union suffered another setback as Australia declined to sign the deal unless it offered greater market access for Australian agricultural products. We wait to see if the new year brings any significant breakthroughs.
On the domestic front, I have been vocal in recent months on the prospect of a fresh round of water buybacks in the Murray-Darling Basin and in 2023 I believe policy-makers have learned little from past missteps.
Will 2024 bring the innovative thinking this critical system so desperately needs?
I, and many others, struggle to remain optimistic, but at the same time we will keep pushing for greater awareness of the issues, and solutions that address the needs of all basin stakeholders.
Biosecurity has been in the headlines in 2024, too. Lumpy Skin Disease continues to be a concern in Indonesia but our efforts to keep it out of Australia have been successful to date.
On the other hand, we have seen the catastrophic consequences of a breach of our biosecurity framework.
The incursion of Varroa mite into NSW is the worst nightmare of the honey bee sector. Efforts continue to control the spread after eradication was ruled out in September.
On a positive note, though, I've had the pleasure of attending numerous industry events where I've heard from inspiring speakers with passion and ideas that excite you for the future of our industry.
Ideas and innovations that will continue to drive productivity, efficiencies and profitability across the industry, and achieving all this through increasingly sustainable methods.
The young people in agriculture I have met give me confidence in the leadership of tomorrow and assure me the industry is in safe hands.
On leadership, I was privileged to attend the National Farmers Federation (NFF) AGM in October, where one chapter closed with the departure of long-time president Fiona Simson, and another opened as David (DJ) Jochinke assumed the role.
As the peak body for the industry, the NFF has a lot on its plate for 2024 and, as in 2023, there will be peaks and troughs, but DJ has made his priorities clear and as an industry we must stand united to achieve the outcomes the nation and the world needs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.