Gum leaf inspiration drives insect control

Some years ago, the founders of the Australian agtech company, Bio-Gene Technology Ltd, began searching for unique insecticidal compounds contained in Australian plants which led them to a unique eucalyptus variety that contains an effective pest-fighting class of chemicals: beta-triketones. These natural compounds have evolved to be markedly different from existing insecticides. They kill unwanted pests like mosquitoes, flies and ticks in a unique way, with minimal impact on bees and other beneficial insects.