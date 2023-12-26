The Land
Gum leaf inspiration drives insect control

By Rebecca Willetts, Csiro
December 26 2023 - 11:00am
An Australian eucalypt is the source of a new insecticide produced by Australian agtech company Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. Photo courtesy CSIRO.
Pest control is on a precipice. Harmful bugs have become increasingly resistant to insecticides. Meanwhile, misuse of the same treatments are threatening beneficial insects that we need to help protect and pollinate our crops.

