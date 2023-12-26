The Land
Home/News

Local abattoirs see liver fluke surge in Forbes region

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
December 27 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left: Bottle jaw in a Suffolk ewe (dashed line), a secondary to liver fluke. Right: A temporary indentation remains in the spongey swelling (arrow) when pressed with the thumb. Picture supplied.
Left: Bottle jaw in a Suffolk ewe (dashed line), a secondary to liver fluke. Right: A temporary indentation remains in the spongey swelling (arrow) when pressed with the thumb. Picture supplied.

Central West sheep producers have been encouraged to keep liver fluke in mind after abattoirs in the Forbes area detected a significant increase of the parasitic flatworm inside sheep less than two-years-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.