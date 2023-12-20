Man dies after ute crashes in the Far West

A man has died after his ute crashed in Far West NSW on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to Pooncarie Road, Pooncarie, about 30 kilometres north west of Wentworth, at roughly 6.30am on Thursday, December 21, following reports of a single-vehicle crash, police said in a statement.
"They arrived to find the driver - a man in his 30s - had died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified," the statement read.
"Officers attached to Barrier Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
