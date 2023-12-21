The Land
Perfect finish to 2023 with widespread rain across the state's north

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated December 21 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Scone agronomist Ross Watson said widespread rain between 40mm to 120mm was the biggest fall for 12 months and had turned around one of the top 10 per cent worst years in the Upper Hunter. File picture by Simon Chamberlain.
Rainfall between 40 and 80 millimetres this week on the southern parts of the Liverpool Plains could be the absolute best Christmas present ever, according to Pinnacle Agriculture agronomist Sam Gulliford, Gunnedah.

