The Land
Home/Beef

Australian beef cattle registration numbers climb in 2022

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
December 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Registered cattle numbers over the past four years have continued to climb, with Angus recording the largest increase. Photo by Helen De Costa, graphic by Ben Jaffery.
Registered cattle numbers over the past four years have continued to climb, with Angus recording the largest increase. Photo by Helen De Costa, graphic by Ben Jaffery.

The full tally of 2022 registered calves is finally in and numbers of registered cattle have exploded again on 2021 figures by an additional 14,551 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.