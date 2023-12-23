The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Australia falls behind in the nuclear age

By Perin Davey
December 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's energy future needs to include a mix of sources including nuclear energy, Perin Davey writes. Picture via Shutterstock.
Australia's energy future needs to include a mix of sources including nuclear energy, Perin Davey writes. Picture via Shutterstock.

The message was clear at the recent COP28 summit: Unity in our shared responsibility to protect our planet transcends all differences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.