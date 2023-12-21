First live sheep exports since 2011 land in Saudi Arabia

The first live sheep shipment from Australia since 2011 has landed in Saudi Arabia overnight.
The 5000 sheep are part of a larger 60,000 strong consignment to the Middle East.
Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt said it was a fantastic development.
"It is such an important shipment to renew our trade with the Saudi market," Mr Bolt said.
"Saudi was once our biggest buyer of west Australian live sheep and we look forward to rebuilding our trade relationship. This is further proof that Australian sheep are highly sought after and it's such an important part of the mixed farming industry."
Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton said live sheep would always be highly sought after in the Middle East.
"This shows that this is not a declining industry and there is opportunity for growth," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"The region seeks livestock because of their consumer and cultural preferences."
Farming groups have written to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, citing the reopening of trade with Saudi Arabia in support of resuming live exports from the east coast.
Almost 640,000 live sheep were exported from Western Australia last year - a 41 per cent year-on-year increase.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said it was proof against phasing out live sheep exports.
"Saudi's decision to take live sheep from Australia again proves that there is demand for live sheep," Mr Littleproud said.
"It makes no sense at all to be shutting down an industry, just as a huge new market opens up."
