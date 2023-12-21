The Land
Home/News

First live sheep exports since 2011 land in Saudi Arabia

December 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 5000 Australian sheep have arrived in Saudi Arabia this week.
More than 5000 Australian sheep have arrived in Saudi Arabia this week.

The first live sheep shipment from Australia since 2011 has landed in Saudi Arabia overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.