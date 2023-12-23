Christmas spirit on full display around the state

Front gates, mailboxes and roadsides are looking the part around regional NSW as Christmas nears.
Among the many photos shared with The Land recently was one from Jane Watkin who's roadside display at Mossgiel, near Ivanhoe, includes Santa who has ditched the sleigh for a plane.
Meanwhile, at Loomberah, near Tamworth, residents are also in on the act with the return of Light-up Loomberah.
The competition was first set up to boost the spirits of residents during the drought.
Organiser Liz Blackburn, secretary of the Loomberah War Memorial Hall, decided to turn the competition into a positive community event.
"We decided to take the pressure off the comp and turn it into something positive," she said.
"So, this year we've made it a mud map tour, and for a gold coin donation, people can gain access to the map and take a look at their favourite houses."
All funds collected for the event will be donated to the ongoing maintenance of the Loomberah War Memorial Hall.
