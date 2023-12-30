National all breeds bull record is just one of many highlights for 2023

Then, watching the season and attitudes turn around with some pretty decent falls of rain and to see the countryside green up again, it was a relief to mingle among agents, vendors and buyers at selling centres, feeling encouraged by the dramatic turnaround in fortunes. Outside the office, as I write, heavy rain show swiftly the weather changes for granted, will deliver a fabulous Christmas present to the region. It reminds us we can never take for granted how swiftly the weather changes.