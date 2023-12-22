Fire followed by rain: Producers start to assess damage as Duck Creek fire continues

Producers are assessing the damage to their properties as the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest Fire is being controlled by fire crews.
The bushfire, burning approximately 17 kilometres south of Narrabri, 20km west of Boggabri and 40km north east of Coonabarabran, has burnt through more than 128,000 hectares as of the morning of Friday, December 22.
Local sheep producer Nic Hann, Jacks Creek, 30km south of Narrabri, believes at least 80 per cent of her property has been impacted by fire in some way.
The situation quickly changed on Tuesday night, when 93 millimetres of rain was dumped on Ms Hann's property in 24 hours.
"There's a torrent of water running through our fire ravaged property," she said.
"The past couple of day have been a bit of a blur to be honest.
"Everything just happens so fast, you're running on a mixture of adrenaline, stress, fear, hope.
"Honestly it's just a confronting and exhausting moment."
Ms Hann said the rain was a welcome reprieve.
"Having this rain and enabling this beast of a fire to be slowed down has provided those other properties in the line to be spared. And no one should have to face that," she said.
"Seeing the aftermath from the fire then the deluge of rain was ironic. There's water lying and running everywhere around the farm then there's still fires burning in the midst of the water. Almost post apocalyptic, if you didn't see it for yourself, you'd never believe it."
The most important thing, Ms Hann said, was that everyone was safe.
"I feel the immediate community is just grateful that we were all safe and accounted for and that everyone was doing their absolute best to ensure homes were saved right before Christmas and that everyone had a home to return to," she said.
"Small communities like ours, despite the varied differences, will come together in times of crisis."
