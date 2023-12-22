The Land
Home/News
Watch

Fire followed by rain: Producers start to assess damage as Duck Creek fire continues

Updated December 22 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Producers are assessing the damage to their properties as the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest Fire is being controlled by fire crews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.