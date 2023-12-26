The Land
Home/News/Local News

Year in review: Eight months of new chapter

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
December 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two members of Helen DeCosta's team Giddy and Lady, after winning the high-jump at Ardlethan show, where Giddy jumped just under six feet.
Two members of Helen DeCosta's team Giddy and Lady, after winning the high-jump at Ardlethan show, where Giddy jumped just under six feet.

Well, it's certainly been a roller coaster of a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.