Government endorses Boggabri coal mine expansion

Updated December 22 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:45pm
The Department of Planning and Environment has recomended Idemitsu's Boggabri Coal mine expansion should proceeed. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has today (December 22) released a report recommending Japanese-owned Idemitsu's proposal to expand the Boggabri coal mine proceed.

