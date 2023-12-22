The Land
NSW Sheepdog Workers Inc winners announced

Helen DeCosta
December 22 2023 - 7:00pm
NSW Sheepdog Workers Handler of the Year, Michael Hudson, Eumungerie and Dog of the Year MGH Rabbit. Photo supplied.
NSW Sheepdog Workers Handler of the Year, Michael Hudson, Eumungerie and Dog of the Year MGH Rabbit. Photo supplied.

After attending Sheepdog trials with her father, Tracy Slater, Murrumbateman, has been awarded the 2023 NSW Sheep Dog Workers Inc Rookie of the Year.

