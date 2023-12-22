The Land
Pilliga fire disaster assistance now available

December 22 2023 - 3:30pm
Billowing smoke rises from the Duck Creek fire in the Pilliga forest before rain arrived this week. Disaster support is now available for those effected by the blaze.
Disaster assistance is now available for people impacted by the Duck Creek fire in the Pilliga forest, which has burned more than 130,000 hectares.

Local News

