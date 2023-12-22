The Land
Home/Markets

Casino livestock exchange under new management

Updated December 22 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Armidale-based company has won the tender to manage NRLX at Casino for the next five years. File photo.
An Armidale-based company has won the tender to manage NRLX at Casino for the next five years. File photo.

The agents predicted it would take until Christmas to sort this mess out and indeed a dispute with the local council over terms and conditions at the Casino livestock exchange consumed six long months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.