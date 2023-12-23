Bushfire box tiktok goes viral

An Eyre Peninsula influencer has had more than 2.6 million views with a bushfire preparedness video posted to social media platform Tiktok this week.
Maya Doudle, Port Lincoln, goes by @MayaaKaate on the application and has a following of almost 170,000 people.
She said the farm where she lives had previously been burnt in the Wangary bushfire before she moved there.
"I had childhood friends who passed away from that fire so it's always been very drilled into us, how to be safe around fires," she said.
Ms Doudle said social media was important in sharing messages with a younger audience.
"I share my life a lot online and I was making a firebox and I thought, well, maybe I'll inspire one or two people to get theirs ready and be a bit safe," she said.
"I feel like in younger generations, it's not really spoken about very much anymore so maybe I could encourage someone to do it but it got a lot more traction than I was expecting."
She said throughout her childhood they always had a bushfire kit and a recent fire close by encouraged her to get it ready.
"I wanted to add a bit of credibility so that people knew I wasn't a young girl (making content)," she said.
"I wanted to make sure that it was really easy for someone to save the video and come back to it and know exactly what to put in theirs."
Ms Doudle's dad is a captain of a local Country Fire Service unit just out of Port Lincoln.
"Social media is a great resource to be able to share educational things with specifically a younger audience," she said.
"Don't underestimate the value of social media and spreading the word about important things."
A CFS spokesperson said disaster resilience was a shared responsibility across the whole community and CFS was committed to empowering individuals and communities to take responsibility for their actions before, during and after a bushfire.
They said the CFS was also delivering its own messages to the public about fire safety.
"Every year the CFS delivers an awareness campaign to both raise awareness about the risk of bushfires for those living, working, and travelling through at-risk areas and to shift their preparedness behaviour from contemplation into action," they said.
"This campaign includes paid and organic social media content, including content produced by the individuals.
"This video is an excellent example of a young person taking responsibility for their own preparedness and engaging with others to help them be prepared before a bushfire starts.
"CFS is committed to increasing the skills and knowledge of young South Australians in bushfire risks and preparedness, including new Disaster Resilience Education materials for teachers, families, and students.
"CFS is also partnering with the Red Cross to deliver a Youth in Emergencies Development Program to ensure young people are actively engaged in reducing their risk and increase their resilience."
