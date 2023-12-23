The Land
Man charged after car crash kills three passengers

By Maeve Bannister
Updated December 23 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
A 24 year old driver has been charged after a crash that killed three passengers in country NSW. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
A man in his twenties has been charged with multiple offences after a fatal crash that killed three people, days before Christmas.

