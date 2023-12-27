Winter wonderland at Grenfell to 'tell the grankids one day'

Christmas in Grenfell is usually hot with temperatures hitting 40 degree C and full of flies.
No one ever thought it would be turned into a winter wonderland after a huge storm hit the region.
Asher Woodrow was sitting down to Christmas lunch with his family when they could see a huge storm approaching from Orange around 1pm.
"We had to rush through our lunch as we were all sitting out the back and we could see the huge storm approaching," Mr Woodrow said.
Then what he describes as "absolute chaos and carnage' hit.
Heavy and thick hail stones started pelting down leaving a snow-like image across the estate.
"Normally we have 40C heat here in Grenfell Christmas Day," Mr Woodrow said.
"We had no notification of the hail storm. I had checked the forecast 10am Christmas morning and the forecast was meant to be clear and sunny throughout the afternoon.
"It was too late to park the cars or tarp them as the hail was as large as golf balls and we didn't want to risk getting hit."
Mr Woodrow said his farmer neighbours who were in their 80s had never seen hail so thick in their lifetime at Grenfell.
"When the storm passed we took a drive back to our home and it was amazing," Mr Woodrow said, whose photographs of the hail storm went viral on social media.
"Our home was like a winter wonderland. It was unbelievable to see with hail drifts in big piles off our roof and neighbours houses.
"It's definitely a Christmas to remember and tell the grandkids one day."
But he said many people in town had their cars wrecked from hail with many reports of smashed windows, ceilings caving in and smashed skylights.
"It was a huge clean up Boxing Day and all the community pitched in to help their neighbours and friends," he said.
He said the State Emergency Services did an amazing job in assisting those that had been affected by the hail damage.
Meanwhile the Bureau of Meterology has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms that are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds at Braidwood, Canberra, Bredbo, Adaminaby and Nimmitabel.
There is a minor flood warning in the Paroo and Snowy River.
