Gallery: Myrtleford rodeo revellers relish improved weather conditions

Thousands attended the annual Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo at Myrtleford Recreation Reserve on Wednesday, December 27.
After wet weather in previous days, the sun came out for riders and spectators, making conditions perfect for the challenging sport of rodeo.
Attendance was strong after the event was postponed a day to Wednesday afternoon due to Tuesday's rain event.
It's the 68th edition of the rodeo, which attracted riders from right across Australia who competed for $50,000 in prize money.
Rodeo secretary Mick Cross said the Lions Club of Myrtleford event offered a winner-takes-all prize of $8000 for the rodeo shootout, which was a massive drawcard for competitors.
"There's been a great lot of volunteers from the community this year. That's another huge thing because the Lions club is not as big as it was, we're all getting older and it's harder and harder to run these things," he said.
Mr Cross said the rodeo was due for a change of luck after COVID restrictions scrapped it in 2021 and heavy rain cut the 2022 edition short just before the main program started.
