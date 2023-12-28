The Land
Mitchell Highway poses a 'huge road safety issue': Here's how it's being fixed

By Matt Watson
December 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Mitchell Highway signage and Transport for NSW regional director west, Alistair Lunn.
A marathon, $50 million upgrade of the main road between Orange and Bathurst may have caused frustration among commuters, but a senior Transport for NSW official says the work is imperative to improve a "huge road safety issue" along the Mitchell Highway.

