Two dead, a dozen injured in holiday horror, highway in lockdown

Two people are dead and around a dozen others injured in a holiday season tragedy following a horror five-car crash on Friday.
Emergency services are currently on scene at a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway.
About 12.50pm, December 29 emergency services responded to reports of a five-vehicle crash about 15km north of Lithgow.
Two people have been confirmed dead with approximately a dozen other people being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for various injuries.
Officers from Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain a crime scene for a considerable amount of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Westbound: Barton Ave, Pipers Flat Rd, Range Rd, Great Western Hwy.
Eastbound: Range Rd, Pipers Flat Rd, Barton Ave, Great Western Hwy,
