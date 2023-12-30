The Land
Home/News
Updated

Why are NSW producers still waiting for eID tag reduction?

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated December 31 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 6:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saleyard operators will be able to access a 75pc rebate on infrastructure needed for the transition to eID tags in sheep. File picture
Saleyard operators will be able to access a 75pc rebate on infrastructure needed for the transition to eID tags in sheep. File picture

NSW producers are still waiting for the government to reduce tag costs as the South Australian government has already got on with the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.