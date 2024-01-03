Biggest ever Wombat BnS Ball attracts people from all over

Hundreds of people from all over the country chose to ring in the New Year in a tiny Riverina village.
The third annual Wombat B and S Charity Ball drew in a crowd of more than 600 people on Sunday and Monday.
The bachelor and spinster ball's master of ceremonies, Craig 'Trendy' Hendy, said it was the biggest crowd the Wombat B and S had attracted so far.
Wombat is a small community comprising of a hotel and recreation area where the ball is held, and is nestled between Young and Wallendbeen, north of Wagga Wagga.
"It was our biggest crowd ever, we had over 600 people," Mr Hendy said.
"It was a spectacular crowd and everyone was extremely well behaved."
Wombat B and S is keeping the otherwise dying tradition alive as one of the last events of its kind keeping all tried and true activities going from the famous food dye fiasco to the keg toss and white wet t-shirt time.
"We had people come from as far away as Western Australia, and we had people from all over NSW and Victoria and a couple I had spoken to were from Brisbane in Queensland," Mr Hendy said.
"What separates Wombat B and S from other B and S's is the day stage which we ran in the afternoon.
"It's also a beautiful location, the grass was green due to the rain we had this year, and the two bands we had were sensational.
"The crowd loved both of the bands."
