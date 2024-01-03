The Land
Biggest ever Wombat BnS Ball attracts people from all over

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 1:00pm
Wombat B and S Charity Ball master of ceremonies Craig 'Trendy' Hendy (right) enjoying the sounds of performer Jade Gibson. Pictures supplied.
Hundreds of people from all over the country chose to ring in the New Year in a tiny Riverina village.

