The Land
Home/News

Bensley claims double at Tumut's Boxing Day meet

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 3 2024 - 1:50pm, first published December 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra-based jockey Richard Bensley rode Ronny Rock Art to victory in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1000m on Boxing Day in Tumut for Goulburn trainer Neil Osborne. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Canberra-based jockey Richard Bensley rode Ronny Rock Art to victory in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1000m on Boxing Day in Tumut for Goulburn trainer Neil Osborne. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Canberra-based jockey Richard Bensley has enjoyed a successful day out in Tumut on Boxing Day riding home two winners in front of a brilliant crowd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.