Crowds gather for Wauchope's 2023 Woop Woop Cup

Despite the threats of rain and thunderstorms, hundreds gathered for a sunny day at the Wauchope Jockey's Club Boxing Day event.
The 2023 Woop Woop Cup went off without a hitch as locals and visitors gathered to celebrate their Boxing Day (December 26).
There was plenty to see with city races playing on the screen and classic country races happening right on the field.
There were five races total on the track with the racing ending at 4.30pm with the 1800 metre Hastings Co-Op Woop Woop Cup.
It was a nail-biting race with Wauchope Jockey Club secretary Debbie Prosser and her husband, Grant Prosser entering in their horse 'My Sonny's Faith'.
In the same race, their son and club trainer, Colt Prosser had entered his horse 'Thin Robby'.
A bit of family competition served them well with 'My Sonny's Faith' racing to the finish line in first place, ridden by jockey Ben Looker.
This was 'My Sonny's Faith' first time racing in the Woop Woop Cup.
On top of the racing were spectacular Fashions on the Field with contestants from all ages taking part.
Volunteers spent their time serving food and manning the gates.
