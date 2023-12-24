The Land
Tamworth's Christmas Eve race meeting a crowd magnet

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated January 3 2024 - 2:08pm, first published December 25 2023 - 8:30am
The second instalment of the Tamworth Jockey's Club Christmas Eve meeting has solidified the event's standing as a popular new addition to the city's list of annual happenings.

