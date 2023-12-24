Tamworth's Christmas Eve race meeting a crowd magnet

The second instalment of the Tamworth Jockey's Club Christmas Eve meeting has solidified the event's standing as a popular new addition to the city's list of annual happenings.
A crowd forecast to top 1000 descended on Tamworth Racecourse on Sunday as the rain stayed away and a balmy top of 27 degrees and a joyous atmosphere enveloped racegoers.
TJC general manager Jack Penfold said the meeting was "always well supported by the local community".
"The crowd's really starting to roll in," he said. "It's a really exciting thing for the Tamworth Jockey Club to be racing on Christmas Eve."
Penfold said the club "was on track" to better the crowd of some 1000 people who attended last year's meeting.
Among the racegoers were three generations of the same family: Julie Stack and her daughter and granddaughter, Candice and Alexandra O'Neill. It was the first time they had attended the event.
"It's fun to do on a Christmas Eve - something a bit different to do, a great afternoon," said Candice, who is home for Christmas amid an around-Australia holiday.
"Something to do together," Dalby-based Julie added.
On the track, leading trainer Cody Morgan had another Christmas Eve meeting to savour.
After training four winners on last year's program, he picked up three winners on Sunday.
