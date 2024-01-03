The Land
Man taken to hospital after Sturt Highway crash

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2024 - 5:21pm, first published 3:00pm
A man has been taken to hospital after his ute left the road and hit a tree at Galore. Picture by Les Smith
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in the Riverina.

