The Land
Home/Markets

Rain revives northern buying interest at weaner sales

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated January 9 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paull and Scollard Nutrien auctioneer Tim Robinson, Wodonga, said vendors expectations were satisfied.
Paull and Scollard Nutrien auctioneer Tim Robinson, Wodonga, said vendors expectations were satisfied.

With more than 14,000 head of weaners and grown cattle on offer during the five days of the feature sales last week at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, it was a relief for many vendors and agents that there was terrific confidence shown by the buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.