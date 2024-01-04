The Land
Home/Agribusiness

New app for grain 'so close to a standard tool for farmers'

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated January 5 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GoMicro's new Grain Analyser app is in testing, but includes crops such as lentils, coffee and corn, as well as wheat. Picture supplied.
GoMicro's new Grain Analyser app is in testing, but includes crops such as lentils, coffee and corn, as well as wheat. Picture supplied.

Grain quality assessment in India could be about to get a whole lot more accurate and efficient using nothing but a smartphone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.