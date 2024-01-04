The Land
NSW lamb market starts 2024 on a high

By Karen Bailey
January 4 2024 - 12:06pm
A total of 19,000 lambs were offered which was about 31,000 head fewer than the last sale of 2023 in mid December.
Rain during the first few days of 2024 has put a bounce in the step of the lamb market in the state's south.

