The Land
Home/News

Truck crash closes Kamilaroi Highway in both directions, delays expected

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed in both directions at Breeza. Picture by Live Traffic NSW
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed in both directions at Breeza. Picture by Live Traffic NSW

A truck crash has closed a major highway near Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.