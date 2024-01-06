Successful end to first week of January Wodonga weaner sales | January 6

The yarding may have been small at the Blue Ribbon Grown and Weaner sale at Wodonga on Saturday but the quality was outstanding.
Weaner steers sold to a top of $1230 a head.
A total of 437 cattle were yarded for the final weaner sale for the week and Ray White agent Matt Spry said the sale was very successful.
"It was a very strong market with cattle going to as far north as Queensland and further into the south and well supported locally," he said.
Mr Spry said the quality of the cattle was very good, including a feature line of steers from the Wearn Family, Holbrook, with the top end sold to feedlots and backgrounders.
"The heifers were also very strong," he said.
"We did not have as much weight in them but a very sought after article."
Weaner steers weighing less than 330kg sold for $440 to $740 and heavier weaner steers more than 330kg made $850 to $1230.
Yearling steers sold for $1060 to $1475.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg sold for $520 to $660 and weaner heifers weighing more than 280kg made $720 to $900.
In the weaner steers Aledemo Pty Ltd, Tumbarumba, sold 21 Angus steers, 386kg, for $1230. The same vendor sold another 39 Angus steers, 386kg, for $1200.
A pen of 13 Angus steers, 370kg, with Fernhill blood, from G and M Tait, Chiltern, Victoria, made $1170. The same vendor sold another six Angus steers, 310kg, for $1050.
Ian and Dianne Knight, Moorwatha, sold five Angus steers, 343kg, with Irelands Angus blood, for $1080.
Reynoldson Park, Naring, Vic, sold five Charolais steers, 334kg, for $960.
Several runs of yearling steers were also yarded including 73 Angus steers, 378kg, with Rennylea blood, from the Wearn family, Mulgoa Pastoral, which sold for $1210.
The same vendor sold another 28 Angus steers, 370kg, for $1215.
A pen of 12 Angus steers, 548kg, from JR and CF Edwards, Congupna, Vic, made $1475.
In the heifers G and M Tait, Chiltern, Vic, sold four Angus-cross heifers, 332kg, for $900.
Le Martres Beef, Table Top, sold nine Limousin heifers, 319kg, for $790, and Silverflikr, Jarvis Creek, Vic, sold three Angus heifers, 288kg, for $720.
Moo Baa Farm, Adjungbilly, sold 31 Angus heifers, 242kg, for $610.
Karinya Park, Howlong, sold 10 black baldy heifers, 230kg, for $600.
Jodi Spicer, Baranduda, sold three Angus heifers for $530.
The sale was conducted by Ray White.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.