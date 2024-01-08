The Land
Gloucester cows with calves sell to $1240

By Karen Bailey
January 8 2024 - 11:31am
All up 285 head were offered for the first store sale at the centre for 2024. File picture.
The market for all grades of cattle sold to a dearer trend during the Gloucester store cattle sale last Thursday.

