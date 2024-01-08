Gloucester cows with calves sell to $1240

The market for all grades of cattle sold to a dearer trend during the Gloucester store cattle sale last Thursday.
Gooch Agencies principal James Gooch said the biggest lift was for the light Angus weaner steers which sold as much as $100 a head better than the previous sale before Christmas.
All up 285 head were offered for the first store sale at the centre for 2024.
Breaking down the sale results, weaner steers ranged from $480 to $1100 and yearling steers sold from $950 to $1290.
In the female section of the sale, heifers were knock down for between $300 and $675, while cows with calves sold from $600 to $1240 a unit.
John Bowen of Stroud sold a quality pen of Angus steers for $1290 to James Landers of Dungog.
Noreen Perrin of Stratford sold 10-month-old Angus steers for $890 to Walker Brothers of Oakville.
Ronny Lawlor topped the cow with calf section of the sale with a pen of Charolais-cross units that sold for $1240.
Buyers attended from Walcha, Dubbo, Dungog as well as local support.
The sale was conducted by Gooch Agencies, Gloucester.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.