The Land
Home/News

New Rockley Rodeo committee takes the reins to ensure a bucking good time

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
January 8 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Rockley Rodeo is back for another year, and this time, there's a new committee, new plans and new additions to the annual event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.