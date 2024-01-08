The Land
Home/News

'Master of Merino studmasters' remembered

CM
By Catherine Miller
January 9 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Few men have had a greater influence over the Merino industry than respected studmaster and classer, Tom Padbury, who died late last year. Picture by Catherine Miller.
Few men have had a greater influence over the Merino industry than respected studmaster and classer, Tom Padbury, who died late last year. Picture by Catherine Miller.

The Merino industry has lost one of its most respected and influential figures with the death of former Collinsville studmaster Tom Padbury late last month, at 93.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Catherine is Stock Journal's long time livestock editor and South East journalist.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.