The Land
Creek flows backwards in huge Cunnamulla cloudburst

January 9 2024 - 11:00am
Isabelle, Abigail and Thomas Campbell running through the puddles left by over 90mm of rain in one fall at Waihora, west of Cunnamulla on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Justine Campbell
"The most significant rain in a long time" is how Cunnamulla grazier Mike Keane described the 160 millimetre deluge he received on Sunday afternoon.

