The Land
Home/Cropping

High pasture quality requires high nitrogen

By Bob Freebairn
January 15 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like a high yielding, high protein wheat crop, high soil fertility including nitrogen is also required for a high quality, productive grass pasture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.