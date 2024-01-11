Very strong sale across the board for Wodonga females

There was determined interest in the better end of the future breeders offered at the Feature Female Sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga.
Agents yarded 2060 head, with successful buyers from Forbes, Henty, Moree, Moss Vale, Wagga Wagga and Tumbarumba competing with restockers from the local districts, including Myrtleford, Korumburra and Corowa.
Processors also secured the heavier females.
It was a very strong sale across the board, with agents quoting a rising market for well-bred breeders on the back of recent rain and a lift in the values for processing cows.
A feature of the sale was the offering of Hereford and black baldy cows from Wantagong Station, Holbrook, which represented a complete dispersal following the sale of the property.
Another major vendor was the Watkins family, Charlock Partnership, Charleroi, Victoria, who listed 295 Angus females PTIC to selected Angus bulls.
Cows with calves sold to $3150, while PTIC heifers sold to $2610 and unjoined heifers sold to $1015.
Featured sales included 21 Angus cows with calves and rejoined sold on account Tooma Station, Tooma, for $3150; 16 Te Mania-blood Angus with Taple Top-blood Angus calves were sold by Phillip Tobin, Eskdale, Vic, for $3040; and, Wingidgeon Station Pty Ltd, Staghorn Flat, Vic, sold 22 Dunoon-blood Angus with calves for $2440.
Sales for the Watkins family, Charlock Partnership, Charleroi, Vic, included 17 Dunoon-blood Angus cows weighing 625kg and PTIC to low birthweight bulls from Taple Top Angus for $2560 and 17 Te Mania-blood cows weighing 663kg, PTIC to LBW Taple Top Angus bulls, for $2450.
Neville Watkins thought the sale was very consistent, even though he down on last year.
"It was better than we expected and it is a better margin than last year, but the market was way under last year's sale," he said.
Following the sale of their property, Wantagong Station, Holbrook, the Shaw and Simpson families received $1900 for 16 joined black baldies weighing 579kg, and $1690 for 18 joined Hereford heifers weighing 609kg.
Among their older cows, 36 Wirruna-blood Hereford cows weighing 738kg and PTIC to Dunoon Angus bulls sold for $1870, while 49 black baldies, weighing 844kg and PTIC to Hicks Composite bulls, sold for $2250.
Among the unjoined heifers, Alan Peters, Eskdale, Vic, sold seven 20-month-old Angus weighing 411kg for $930 and MW and ML McGrath, Lyndon, Tocumwal, sold 15 Lawson-blood Angus heifers weighing 385kg for $1015.
Wodonga agents Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock Rodwells, Schubert Boers, Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien conducted the sale.
