Photos: AgShow NSW/Suncorp wheat competition dinner

Elka Devney
Elka Devney
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 11:30am
Wheat growers from across the state scrubbed up in style for the AgShows NSW Suncorp Bank Championship Field Wheat and Durum Wheat Competition awards, held in Dubbo last Friday night.

