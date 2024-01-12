The Land
Home/News

Special guest judge announced for Sofala's jerky making competition

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
January 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Royal Hotel Sofala is presenting the fifth annual 'Jerk Off', which will see mate against mate, and steak against steak in the original jerky making competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.