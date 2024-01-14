Each has a song in their heart: CMAA senior academy wraps up its first week

Guitars were played, songs were sung, and laughs were had as the Country Music Australia Association (CMAA) wrapped up the first week of its senior academy in Tamworth.
A group of 27 talented musicians and singer-songwriters travelled to the country music capital to learn from some of the industry's biggest stars.
The students undertook a range of masterclasses this week to learn from the best about songwriting, collaboration between artists, and building their brand.
Some of the mentors at this year's CMAA senior academy included Ashleigh Dallas, Lyn Bowtell, Allan Caswell, Melody Moko, and Mickey Pye.
The students were also treated to a visit from multi-award-winning country music superstar Kasey Chambers to soak up some wisdom.
Ms Chambers has been heavily involved with the academy for more than a decade, helping to foster emerging talent and mentor students during her visits.
The students performed their first public concert at The Pub, Tamworth, on Friday, January 12, to demonstrate their skills and talent.
