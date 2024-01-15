The Land
Home/News

Two dead, two seriously injured after truck and car crash on Sturt Highway

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
January 16 2024 - 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the fatal crash involving a truck and car on the Sturt Highway east of Hay. Picture by Daisy Huntly
The scene of the fatal crash involving a truck and car on the Sturt Highway east of Hay. Picture by Daisy Huntly

Two people have died and two others left seriously injured after their car and a truck collided on the Sturt Highway in the western Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.