Two dead, two seriously injured after truck and car crash on Sturt Highway

Two people have died and two others left seriously injured after their car and a truck collided on the Sturt Highway in the western Riverina.
Emergency services were called to a stretch of the highway just east of Hay about 5.10pm on Monday, January 15, following reports of collision involving a B-double and a sedan.
Police said the driver of the car, a 71-year-old man, and his female front-seat passenger, who is yet to be identified, were treated but died at the scene.
A male rear passenger of the car was flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.
A second passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to Hay Hospital with serious injuries.
Flight radar mapping showed an Ambulance Victoria rescue helicopter was sent to Hay from Bendigo shortly after the crash and landed at the town's hospital.
The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries before being taken to Griffith Hospital for mandatory testing.
Multiple emergency service personnel responded to the crash scene, including police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters and NSW State Emergency Service and NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers.
Initial information suggested the truck was carrying fruit and rolled following the impact.
The crash, which happened near near Old Common Road, has closed the Sturt Highway in both directions.
The highway remained closed at 8.30am on Tuesday, January 16.
Eastbound motorists are being diverted onto the Cobb Highway through the Hay township, then onto the Mid Western Highway, Murrumbidgee River Road and Carrathool Road.
The diversion is the same in reverse for westbound travellers.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said the diversion was suitable for all vehicles but motorists should allow extra travel time.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District set up a crime scene at the crash site and investigations at the scene were expected to take some time.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
