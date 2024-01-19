The Land
Home/News

Impressive mixed farming operation in a sought after district

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 20 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Clairdon is a productive 547 hectare mixed farming operation located in the sought after Collie district of NSW. Picture supplied
Clairdon is a productive 547 hectare mixed farming operation located in the sought after Collie district of NSW. Picture supplied

Clairdon is a productive 547 hectare (1351 acre) mixed farming operation located in the sought after Collie district, about a one hour drive north west of Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.