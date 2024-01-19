The Land
Home/News

A cracking good livestock agent

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
January 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over a decade ago you would have found a teenage Charles Pitman practising his whip cracking skills with his two younger siblings at their 1619-hectare cattle property at Moree, north-east NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.