Fattening lambs sold to $150 at Deniliquin

Not quite 40,000 sheep yarded today for the Deniliquin store sheep sale provided good buying opportunities for restockers looking to secure fattening lambs, young first-cross ewes or young Merino ewes.
The market across all types but consistent with Victorian restockers proving strong competition for their requirements.
Vendors like Doug Martin, Mathoura, and Kel Baxter, Berrigan, thought their sales of young first-cross ewes was pleasing - '' a good result'' - while buyers such as Bernie Pinnuck and his father Bill, Jerilderie, thought the price they paid for young Merino ewes was "reasonable".
The Pinnuck family paid $254 for 545 Lewisdale-blood Merino ewes, June/July '22 drop, November-shorn and scanned in lamb to Manfred White Suffolk sires.
Doug Martin, Telko, Mathoura, sold 164 first-cross ewes, April/May '23 drop, by Wombota Super Borders and November shorn for $220, while Kel Baxter, Namarang, Berrigan received $160 for his pen of 223 first-cross ewes April/May '23 drop, October shorn, by Nelleona Border Leicester rams from Goolgumbla-blood Merino ewes.
Sales of fattening lambs included 123 unshorn Poll Dorset Merino cross sold by Delta, Jerilderie, for $150: 246 White Suffolk cross lambs unshorn, sold by the Nevison family, Wanganella, for $122 and Rosemount, Violet Town, Victoria, sold 146 second cross lambs, unshorn for $112.
Sales of Merino ewes, 2022 drop included 170 One Oak blood, October-shorn and depastured to Poll Dorset rams sold on account Parra North, Deniliquin, for $212: the Knox family, Forest Creek, Conargo, sold 198 Caroonboon-blood, November-shorn ewes depastured to Poll Dorset rams for $190 and the Stonnall family, Cocketgedong, Jerilderie, sold 330 Cocketgedong-blood ewes, December-shorn and scanned empty for $180.
Sales of wether lambs included 256 Keri Keri-blood, November shorn sold on account John Lamb Pastoral Co, Willuruh, Conargo, for $122: 421 July/August'23 drop, November-shorn, Bluebush/East Lodden-blood, sold for $103 for North Tuppal, Tocumwal, and Colin Bull, Oakville, Conargo, sold 550 Goolgumbla-blood, December-shorn June/July '23 drop wethers for $90.
Buyers came from Swan Hill, Euroa, Echuca, Yarrawonga, Bendigo, Ararat, Colac, Kerang, and Pakenham, in Victoria, while from NSW buyers attended from Wagga Wagga, Finley, Deniliquin, Jerilderie, Corowa, Forbes, Albury and Cowra.
Processors were active on suitable pens.
