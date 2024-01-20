Fire ants detected at Wardell near Ballina

On Friday, January 19, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) detected a red imported fire ant nest at Wardell, south of Ballina.
Incident response teams from the National Fire Ant Eradication Program and NSW DPI teams are at the site to gather further information about the nest and destroy the nest with liquid insecticide.
NSW DPI is also working on ascertaining where the ants were transported from and how long the fire ants have been at this site.
The suspected fire ants were called in by a gardener who had disturbed the nest while working, was bitten and suffered blistering and pain.
The Northern Rivers community is encouraged to continue their vigilance in noticing and calling out potential fire ant sites.
Fire ants are tiny (2-6mm long) and reddish-brown in colour, are aggressive when disturbed and will sting repeatedly. Nests are mounds or flattish patches of soil with no obvious entrance holes, and up to 40 centimetres high.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.