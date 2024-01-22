Recipient of the 2024 JB Fairfax Award announced

The 2024 RAS Foundation's (RASF) JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications has been announced.
The recipient is Bachelor of Communication student, Nick Newling, from Sydney, and the award provides him with an unparalleled opportunity to work with some of the country's best journalism and media teams.
Currently in his second year of studies at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Mr Newling will be given the chance to intern within Australian Community Media (ACM), Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), and in the media centre of the largest ticketed event in the southern hemisphere, the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Mr Newling also works as a research assistant at the Centre for Media Transition, contributing to projects that delve into regional media, media standards, and media complaints.
Dedicated to regional journalism, Mr Newling recently undertook a reporting stint at Cairns in Far North Queensland with The Guardian Australia's Rural Network.
Mr Newling said this experience further fuelled his passion for shedding light on regional Australia.
"The regions are a massive part of Australian culture and life. They feed us, they clothe us, they are the fabric of this nation, and yet they're so underrepresented in media," Mr Newling said.
"We, as journalists, as communicators, as Australians, need to do our part to improve the way that we think and communicate and share the stories of our regions.
"Having the opportunity to get diverse work experience will be really enriching and exciting. There aren't any other awards, that I've seen, that afford you the opportunity to work in a regional newspaper, a broadcast outlet, as well as something as iconic as the Easter Show - it's definitely not something everyone gets to do.
"Supplementing my university training with real-world newsroom experience is an incredibly important factor in my education, and I'm really excited to grow through the internships offered under this award."
Now in its fifteenth year, the JB Fairfax Award is the only national, rurally focused scholarship program of this kind in Australia.
RAS Foundation manager Cecilia Logan said the team at the foundation was proud to be able to encourage and support the next generation of rural voices within journalism and communications.
"Our award provides a $10,000 cash grant so that students are supported to become the next generation of voices within the journalism and communications community," Ms logan said.
"If you study in the communications and media fields, we highly recommend you apply.
"When it was established, the goal was to attract young talent who aren't just committed to rural Australia but are determined to unearth the many rich stories that lie hidden within our regional and rural communities - and Nick embodies just that.
"With the regional media landscape changing significantly over recent years, it's critical that we are actively promoting the importance of quality communications when it comes to rural and regional affairs and the career opportunities to support that."
In the future, Mr Newling hopes to report on the lives and livelihoods of Australians, current affairs, and politics, focusing on issues deeply impacting people from unrepresented communities.
"Being able to advocate for and speak for Australians and represent them is so important and what I believe is the core of journalism," Mr Newling said.
"Getting this early career experience, working in regional journalism is setting me up for a position in the future of being a true Australian journalist-someone who represents all Australians, speaks to all Australians, and brings all perspectives into the journalistic process."
