Not bullish, just good value Angus sires

GOOD value genetics will be on offer in the upcoming autumn bull selling season, with record high prices in recent years allowing seedstock producers to invest heavily in their operations.
A slight lift in the cattle market and widespread rain over the Christmas and New Year period has led to increased confidence, but bull buyers can still expect more affordable prices this year.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator opened at 541.73c/kg on January 8, up from 456.91c/kg on December 26, but down 257.88c/kg on the same week in 2023.
Elders stud stock agent Ross Milne, Hamilton, Victoria, said good cow numbers, promising cattle market and seasonal conditions were positive signs heading into the stud sale season.
"There's good cow retention and heifer retention on the back of pretty reasonable conditions in the southern states," Mr Milne said.
"There's a lot more positivity now than there was two months ago, which gives us confidence.
"Our expectation is that we may not achieve the highs of 2023, but if we're not far off the mark, near the 2022 averages, we'll be pretty happy."
Peter Godbolt, Nutrien stud stock, Albury, NSW, said the quality of bulls would be top-notch thanks to back-to-back exceptional stud selling seasons in recent years.
"Stud producers have invested a lot in their genetics, so we'll see some new and exciting genetics from studs this year," Mr Godbolt said.
Despite the new genetics available, bulls that fetched $15,000 in recent years are expected to be more affordable, presenting an opportunity for buyers to invest in new genetics while the market is down.
"An astute cattle operator would look at this year as an opportunity to replenish his sire battery," said Spence Dix and Co director Jonathan Spence, Keith, SA.
"In previous years producers needed $15,000 for a herd sire and they'll be getting the same quality for $8000 to $12,000 this season.
"There are a lot of predictions, market indicators, showing that our cattle market is due to head north over the next couple of years, so it's a good idea to replenish bull stocks at what might be a reduced rate for only a medium term."
Angus and Angus-sired calves continued to top weaner sales in the New Year, with demand coming from areas that received widespread rain in late December.
Steers sold to 340 cents a kilogram and heifers sold to 332c/kg at the first feature weaner sale of the year at Mortlake, Vic.
The 5700-head yarding of mainly Angus weaner steers mostly sold from 300c/kg to 310c/kg, but an early pen of 43 Angus steers weighing 355kg from vendor Correlup, Mortlake, stood out, selling for 330c/kg or $1346 a head.
At the Premier Angus Feature Weaner Sale at Wodonga, weaner steers topped at $1270 and $1290, with a total of 8395 head yarded over the two days on January 2 and 3.
There was a dearer trend on all categories compared with the end of 2023, with prices about 20c/kg to 30c/kg higher.
On day one Fairlea Farms, Tallangatta Valley, Vic, sold 33 Angus steers weighing 387kg for $1270, and Spring B Estate, Gundowring, Vic, topped the sale on day two with their pen of 25 Angus steers weighing 393kg making $1290.
In the heifers a pen of nine Angus heifers weighing 386kg, from the Ward family, Leneva, Vic, sold for $1040 on day one, and Baxter Ag, Barnawartha, Vic, sold 22 Angus heifers weighing 390kg for $1115 on day two.
Lighter cattle attracted stronger competition at the 3300-head Birregurra Premier Weaner Sale at Colac, Vic on January 3, with heavy weaners making $1050 and $1100 and lighter calves selling from $980 to $1000.
The market easily surpassed pre-Christmas sales at Naracoorte, SA, on January 4, with steers making $30 to $80 a head more, with a $60 to $100 premium for weaned calves.
Topping the Naracoorte steer sale were 20 March/April-drop EU Angus steers, weighing 442kg from Karana Holdings, Lucindale, SA, that made $1476 or 333c/kg, selling to Princess Royal feedlots, Burra, SA.
Ryan and Gary Bowyer, Powerscourt Pastoral, Robe, SA, sold 72 Pathfinder blood Angus steers to a $1440 high and 80 well-bred EU Angus weaners from Lachie Seears, Boonderoo Pastoral Company, sold to 331c/kg or $1221.
The dearer trend continued for Naracoorte's female sale on January 5, with heifers destined for breeding fetching 300c/kg to 320c/kg, topping at $1170 for 30 eight and nine-month-old 355kg heifers from the Smith family, Joanna, SA, who sold their complete 2023 heifer drop with a further 26 making $1010 and a further 14 selling for $810.
The market was on par with the bigger centres at Wangaratta's 1500-head sale on January 4, where black baldies stood out, with steers from the Healy family, Osbornes Flat, Vic, selling for $1315 and steers from from Granite Flat Pastoral, Mitta Mitta, Vic, making $1295.
Competition from northern producers, SA breeders and locals pushed steer prices to 350c/kg at the 2800-head yarding at Yea, Vic, on January 5.
Three pens of Angus steers made $1320. The Broderick family sold 22 steers weighing 418kg for 316c/kg, MPJ Nominees sold 16 steers weighing 396kg, for 333c/kg, and A Virgona sold 17 steers weighing 387kg for 341c/kg.
SA lotfeeders and bullock finishers competed for calves at the first Hamilton sale on January 8, where the 3860-head yarding reached a high of 356c/kg and $1516 for 25 Angus steers from Coffey Partnership, Port Fairy.
The Coffey family sold 110 Angus steers in total, 9 to 10 months, including 59 steers weighing 382kg for 350c/kg or $1337 and 26 steers weighing 344kg for 342c/kg.
Demand from NSW, Vic and SA pushed the 2451-head Casterton yarding to an average of 325c/kg and a high of 340c/kg for 40 Angus steers from Sunnyside, Dunrobin, Vic, which weighed 308kg and sold for $1047. Sunnyside sold a further 71 Angus steers weighing 389kg for 320c/kg or $1244.
Angus/Hereford-cross steers weighing 407kg from Woodlands had the best dollars per head price, selling for 334c/kg or $1359.
- With ACM Agri reporters CATHERINE MILLER, ALEXANDRA BERNARD, KAREN BAILEY, STEPHEN BURNS, PHILIPPE PEREZ, RACHEL SIMMONDS AND BRYCE EISHOLD
